Vassell (knee) said Friday that he still doesn't have a specific return date, but he's still aiming to be back sometime after the All-Star break, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Per Osborn, Vassell went through a lengthy rehab session Friday, but he's still not cleared for full-court drills. The third-year forward last played Jan. 2. before undergoing arthroscopic surgery to address lingering soreness in his left knee. He was initially expected to be out until at least mid-February, but it seems unlikely he'll be able to play in any of the Spurs' final four contests before the All-Star break.
