Vassell (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup versus Dallas.

Vassell, who hasn't played since Jan. 2 and is rehabbing from arthroscopic knee surgery, was spotted doing 3-on-3 work Wednesday, but as expected, he'll remain sidelined for at least one more contest. Thursday's matchup begins a three-game road trip for the Spurs before they return to San Antonio for their first home matchup of the second-half schedule against the Pacers on March 2, but despite showing progress in practice, it's unclear if Vassell will be cleared for any of those contests.