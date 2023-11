Vassell closed with 18 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 115-114 victory over Phoenix.

Vassell didn't have his best shooting performance and needed 17 shots to score 18 points, but he still delivered a solid outing thanks to his contributions in other categories. Vassell opened the season with back-to-back 20-plus point outings, and he is doing a good job of handling the uptick of usage and his new role on offense.