Vassell closed Thursday's 118-105 win over Portland with 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and four steals in 35 minutes.

The fourth-year player set new season highs in assists and steals as the Spurs snapped a five-game losing streak. Since moving back into the starting lineup Dec. 6, Vassell is averaging 17.7 points, 3.6 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.2 steals despite struggling to find his form on offense -- he's shooting 41.4 percent from the floor and 30.3 percent from three-point range over those 11 games.