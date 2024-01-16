Vassell recorded four points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 30 minutes during Monday's 109-99 loss to the Hawks.

Vassell was ice cold from the field again Monday, continuing his recent offensive struggles. He has been outside the top 150 over the past week, shooting a woeful 28.3 percent from the floor. He remains a key piece for the Spurs and should be able to return to his usual output at some point soon. Managers looking for a bargain could try and execute a buy-low before Vassell gets things back on track.