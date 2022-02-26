Vassell accumulated 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals over 42 minutes during Friday's 157-153 double-overtime victory over Washington.

Despite poor shooting from beyond the arc, Vassell scored in double figures for the fifth time over his last six games. During that stretch, the second-year wing has averaged 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.0 minutes per game. Vassell has started San Antonio's last five contests, but he continues to split time with Lonnie Walker, who scored 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT) across 35 minutes during Friday's win.