Vassell closed Friday's 121-112 loss to the Bulls with 11 points (4-15 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

Vassell is talented enough to be one of San Antonio's most reliable scoring alternatives on a game-to-game basis, but he's also prone to having subpar shooting performances like Friday's one. Vassell has scored in double digits in his last 10 appearances regardless of whether he plays as a starter or bench option, and he's also shooting 46.5 percent from the field in that span, so it seems this outing against Chicago was nothing more than a poor shooting display. He'll aim to bounce back against the Rockets on Monday.