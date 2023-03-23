Vassell provided 16 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-94 loss to Milwaukee.

Vassell didn't have his best night shooting the ball in his return to the starting lineup, going 4-of-12 from the field for 12 points in the first half before knocking down just one of four shots for an additional four points over the final two quarters. Despite his shooting struggles, the shooting guard somehow still led the team in scoring with 16 points on the night, adding four assists, four rebounds and two steals. He's now scored at least 15 points and has knocked down at least three attempts from beyond the arc over his last three games.