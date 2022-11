Vassell closed with six points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 132-95 loss to Golden State.

Vassell struggled from the field en route to his first single-digit scoring outing of the campaign. Coming into the contest, the third-year wing had scored at least 20 points in seven of nine appearances, so the poor performance can likely be attributed to an off night. Vassell will look to get back on track against Trail Blazers on Tuesday.