Vassell has averaged just 3.3 points per game over his first four games of the season.

Vassell has come off the bench in each of the first four games, cracking the 20-minute mark just once and making just 31.3 percent of his shots. The fact that he's made 42.9 percent of his threes might be encouraging if he's able to sustain it; however, he's simply not playing or contributing enough to have any sort of upside across most formats.