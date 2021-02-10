Vassell will start Tuesday's game against Golden State, Dan Weiss of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

The 20-year-old will make the first start of his career with Derrick White (rest) sitting out and Lonnie Walker (illness) coming off the bench with a minutes restriction. Vassell is averaging 5.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 17.7 minutes through his first 23 games.