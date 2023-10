Vassell totaled 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 123-83 loss to the Clippers.

Vassell's box score contributions besides his scoring were nearly nonexistent. Scoring efficiently is a silver lining, however, even if the output was modest. Sunday's game was forgettable overall for the team, as San Antonio had 25 turnovers versus just 21 assists.