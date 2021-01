Vassell totaled 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three steals over 23 minutes in a loss to the Rockets on Thursday.

The rookie has combined for 45 minutes over his last two contests, though he scored only two points his last time out. Thursday's showing could help him continue to earn more time on the court as his point total led all Spurs reserves.