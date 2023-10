Vassell (rest) will play in Wednesday's preseason game against Houston, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Vassell was given Monday off with the regular season just over a week away, but he'll get at least one more chance to run the floor Wednesday. The Florida State product looked sharp during Friday's exhibition, finishing with 21 points (6-9 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, three assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes.