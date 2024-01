Vassell chipped in 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 134-101 loss to the Celtics.

Vassell led all Spurs in scoring while connecting on a pair of threes and adding a pair of steals defensively in a two-way showcase in a losing effort. Vassell has reached the 20-point mark in 11 games this season, including in three of his last four outings.