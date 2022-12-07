Vassell (knee) is doubtful to play in Thursday's matchup with the Rockets, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Vassell will likely miss Thursday's game due to left knee soreness. With the 22-year-old guard out, Romeo Langford and Josh Richardson are in line to see extended minutes. Vassell's next opportunity to play will be Saturday's game against Miami if he can't go versus Houston.

More News