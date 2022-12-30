Vassell (knee) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Vassell missed the Spurs' latest contest with right knee soreness and is likely to miss another game due to the injury. Romeo Langford drew the start in his place Thursday and delivered a career-high 23 points. If Vassell sits, Langford should be expected to remain in the starting five.