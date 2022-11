Vassell (ankle) will play Saturday against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Vassell was originally listed as out in the league's official injury report, but he's been cleared to play only a few hours before tip-off. His presence should provide the Spurs a huge boost on offense, as the former Florida State standout has scored 20-plus points in four of his last five appearances and in nine games overall.