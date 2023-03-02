Vassell (knee) will suit up for Thursday's game versus the Pacers, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Initially termed probable, Vassell will indeed make his return to action for the first time in two months. Given the length of his layoff, Vassell seems likely to be limited while he gets up to speed on the conditioning front. It's unclear if Vassell will immediately slot back into the starting five, but he will likely chip away some of the playing time from Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley as his minutes grow.