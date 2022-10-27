Vassell (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Vassell and Joshua Primo (glute) will each miss a second consecutive game, so Josh Richardson will likely draw another start for Friday's tilt with Chicago. Romeo Langford is also a candidate for increased minutes until one of the guards is able to return. Vassell's next opportunity to retake the court will be Sunday against the Timberwolves.
