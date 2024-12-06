Vassell has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings due to right foot injury management.

Vassell posted 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and four steals in 25 minutes off the bench during Thursday's loss to the Bulls and will be sidelined for the second half of San Antonio's back-to-back set. The Spurs have taken a cautious approach with Vassell, who underwent offseason surgery to address a lingering foot injury, and he'll likely remain in a 25-minute role off the bench while sitting out at least one-half of back-to-back sets moving forward. However, when he's been on the court this season, the fifth-year wing has been producing, averaging 17.8 points, 2.6 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 23.5 minutes per game across eight appearances.