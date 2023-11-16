Vassell has been ruled out for Friday's game against Sacramento due to left adductor tightness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Vassell started the last three games and averaged 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 31.0 minutes per game. However, he's dealing with an adductor issue that will force him to miss at least one matchup. Friday's game is the first half of a back-to-back set, so it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Saturday against Memphis. Malaki Branham, Devonte' Graham and Doug McDermott are candidates to see increased run Friday.