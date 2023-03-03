Vassell has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Houston due to left knee injury management, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Vassell returned to the court Thursday against the Pacers and recorded 18 points, two rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes. However, the Spurs will manage his workload following his lengthy absence, and he'll be unavailable for the first half of a back-to-back set. Keldon Johnson (foot) is doubtful, and Doug McDermott (thumb) has been ruled out, so Keita Bates-Diop, Dominick Barlow and Malaki Branham (back) will likely see increased playing time on the wing.