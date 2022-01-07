Cacok (conditioning) is available for Friday's matchup against the 76ers.
Cacok is a small part of the Spurs' rotation. However, the team is dealing with five COVID-19-related absences, so he could see some minutes.
More News
-
Spurs' Devontae Cacok: Questionable against Philadelphia•
-
Spurs' Devontae Cacok: Clears COVID-19 protocols•
-
Spurs' Devontae Cacok: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Spurs' Devontae Cacok: Lands in COVID-19 protocols•
-
Spurs' Devontae Cacok: Back with parent club•
-
Spurs' Devontae Cacok: Posts monster double-double•