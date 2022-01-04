Cacok registered 22 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 FT), 16 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes off the bench in a Dec. 22 win over the Skyforce.

Cacok has been a double-double machine for Austin, and his efforts have allowed him to get several call-ups with San Antonio at the NBA level. He should continue being one of Austin's best players when given the chance to play in the G League.