Cacok had 22 points (10-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists before fouling out across 31 minutes in Thursday's win over Sioux Falls.

Cacok has been one of the most effective players in the G League this season and at this point, it's safe to consider him a regular double-double threat every time he steps on the court.