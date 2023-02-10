Graham (recently traded) is available for Friday's game against Detroit, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Graham was traded from the Pelicans to the Spurs on Thursday, and he'll be able to debut with his new team after participating in the morning shootaround. He averaged 5.3 points and 2.2 assists in 15.3 minutes per game to begin the year, but his workload against the Pistons will likely depend on whether Tre Jones (foot) is cleared to play.