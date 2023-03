Graham (quadriceps) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Graham has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up following a two-game absence due to right quadriceps soreness. Tre Jones has also been cleared, so it's unclear who'll start at point guard for San Antonio. Graham has started six of his past nine appearances and is averaging 15.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds during that stretch.