Graham will come off the bench Saturday against the Jazz, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
With Jeremy Sochan back in the lineup, Graham will revert to a bench role. In his five appearances with the Spurs, he's averaged 14.4 points, 4.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28.0 minutes.
