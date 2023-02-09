The Spurs acquired Graham along with second-round draft picks in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2029 from the Pelicans on Thursday in exchange for Josh Richardson, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Pelicans had to pay a significant price to get off Graham's contract, as the point guard is owed a combined $24.8 million over the next two seasons and was seeing just 15.3 minutes per game. He may still occupy a backup role in San Antonio, but he should have more opportunities overall, especially if head coach Gregg Popovich is comfortable playing him and Tre Jones together. Last season, Graham received 28.4 minutes per game and averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds.