Graham recorded 18 points (5-10 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 110-99 victory over the Pacers.

Graham did the majority of his damage from beyond the arc in this one, attempting double-digit triples for the first time since Feb. 10. He made the most of his opportunity by stuffing the stat sheet, most notably contributing on the boards where he secured a season-high six rebounds. Graham will likely return to a bench role once Tre Jones and Devin Vassell have their minute restrictions lifted, but he showed Thursday night that he's a viable option at point guard.