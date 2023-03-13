Graham totaled 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 102-90 loss to Oklahoma City.

Graham received a chance to start at point guard with Keldon Johnson (foot) ruled out, and he was one of two Spurs to reach the 20-point threshold on the night. The Kansas product also helped out on the defensive end by recording both a block and a steal for the first time since Feb. 11. Graham has proven that he's a solid second option at point guard when needed, as he's averaging 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his last four starts.