Graham logged 15 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 win over Orlando.

Graham has drawn back-to-back starts with Tre Jones (illness) out and continues to play well. He posted a season-high nine assists during Tuesday's win and has scored in double figures in 12 of his 13 appearances (five starts) since joining the Spurs ahead of the trade deadline. During that stretch, Graham is averaging 15.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 27.9 minutes with 40/37/83 shooting splits.