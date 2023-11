Graham registered two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and two steals across 12 minutes during Monday's 152-111 loss to the Pacers.

This was Graham's first playing time of the season, as he's currently buried on the depth chart. It doesn't help his case that Jeremy Sochan was moved to the backcourt, but Graham could continue playing a rotational role while Devin Vassell (groin) is sidelined.