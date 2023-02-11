Graham posted 31 points (9-22 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes during Friday's 138-131 double-overtime loss to the Pistons.

Graham came off the bench in his Spurs debut, torching the Pistons for a season-high 31 points. Tre Jones remains out due to a foot injury, presenting Graham with an opportunity to play sizeable minutes. Jones was able to go through the pregame shootaround, indicating he is close to making a return. While Graham is fine to stream in for now, let's hold off on making our judgment until Jones is back in the fold.