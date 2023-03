Graham ended Tuesday's 119-84 loss to New Orleans with 15 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-7 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes.

Graham returned after a two-game absence due to a quadriceps injury, logging 24 minutes off the bench. Although he ended with 15 points, it took him a lot of shots to get there. Efficiency has never been a strength for Graham and that was on full display here. He remains a player to consider, even in 12-team formats, should you be in need of points and threes.