Graham produced 10 points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound, five assists and one block across 28 minutes during Thursday's 142-116 loss to Dallas.

With Tre Jones (foot) and Devin Vassell (knee) still sidelined, Graham drew his first start since joining the Spurs. The point guard's production was solid, but it was similar to his previous four games off the bench. Across five contests with San Antonio, Graham is averaging 14.4 points, 4.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals, though his scoring numbers are inflated by a 31-point outing in his Spurs debut. As long as Jones and Vassell remain out, Graham figures to garner a prominent role in the backcourt, though he still may only crack fantasy relevancy in deeper leagues.