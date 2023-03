Graham totaled 28 points (7-15 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Saturday's 122-110 loss to the Rockets.

Graham has played extremely well since joining the Spurs, and the took advantage of several absences to handle a more prominent role on offense. He didn't disappoint, and the former Kansas standout has now scored in double digits in seven appearances in a row, averaging 14.3 points and shooting 38.2 percent from three-point range in that span.