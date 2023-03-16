Graham totaled 13 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 137-128 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Graham made most of his damage from beyond the arc and posted a decent stat line while extending his scoring streak. He's now registered at least 10 points in 11 games in a row while averaging 14.7 points per contest in that span.