Graham will enter the first unit for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Although Tre Jones (foot) and Devin Vassell (knee) are available for Thursday's contest, the pair will come off the bench and face minutes restrictions, which opened up a spot in the starting lineup for Graham. It's unclear how many minutes Graham will see Thursday, but fantasy managers should expect him to be under his Spurs average of 27.6 minutes per game.