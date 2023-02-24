Graham will join the first unit for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
Graham will benefit from the absence of Tre Jones (foot) and step into the starting lineup alongside Malaki Branham in the backcourt. Graham has scored at least nine points in each of his last four games and remains an intriguing streaming option.
