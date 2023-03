Graham has been ruled out for Friday's game against Memphis due to quadriceps tendon soreness, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Graham started the last three matchups and averaged 16.0 points, 5.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game during that time. He'll be unavailable Friday, while his next chance to suit up will be Sunday against Atlanta. Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley should see increased run against the Grizzlies.