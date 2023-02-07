The Spurs acquired Dedmon and a 2028 second-round draft pick from the Heat on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

San Antonio won't be sending any players back to Miami, as it already had a spot on the 15-man roster open for Dedmon after Gorgui Dieng's second 10-day contract recently expired. Dedmon will be in line for his second stint with San Antonio after previously spending the 2016-17 season with the club, but he may not stick around with the Spurs for long. The 33-year-old doesn't fit the Spurs' rebuilding timeline and San Antonio already has four other centers on the roster (Jakob Poeltl, Zach Collins, Isaiah Roby and Charles Bassey), so Dedmon could be a candidate to get waived at some point before the season ends. Even if the Spurs elect to keep Dedmon, he likely won't be part of head coach Gregg Popovich's regular rotation, as San Antonio presumably made the deal to pick up the draft pick.