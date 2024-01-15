Barlow will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Hawks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
No surprises here with Victor Wembanyama back in the mix. Barlow fared well in a fill-in start Saturday against the Bulls, recording five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 22 minutes.
