Barlow finished with 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 138-117 win over the Mavericks.

Barlow ended the season on a high note, posting season-high marks in minutes, points, rebounds, field goals made and field goal attempts. The 19-year-old rookie benefited from several regulars being out of the rotation for the season finale, but he still made his presence felt occasionally. He wraps up his first year in The Association averaging 3.8 points and 3.5 assists per game across 29 outings off the bench.