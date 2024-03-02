The Spurs converted Barlow's two-way deal into a standard NBA contract Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Barlow has only 23 appearances to his name with San Antonio this season, but this new contract is an indication that he remains in the organization's long-term plans. Across 51 total NBA appearances over two seasons with San Antonio, Barlow has shot 50.6 percent from the field while averaging 4.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 blocks in 14.0 minutes per game. He'll likely slot in as the Spurs' No. 3 center behind Victor Wembanyama and Zach Collins.