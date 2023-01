Barlow delivered 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 34 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 128-103 loss to Capital City.

Barlow didn't have his best scoring performance, but he brought energy off the bench and led the team in rebounds while also logging heavy minutes even if he didn't start. Barlow has scored in double digits in two of his first three games of the regular season.