Barlow contributed 19 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday's 126-113 victory over the Warriors.

Barlow was fantastic in the win, scoring a season-high 19 points in 30 minutes of playing time. With Victor Wembanyama sidelined due to an ankle injury, Barlow made the most of his short-term opportunity. While this was an encouraging performance, Wembanyama is slated to return for the next game. Keeping that in mind, it's hard to trust Barlow moving forward.