Barlow posted 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 31 minutes off the bench in Monday's 112-98 loss to Stockton.

Barlow has made just one start this season, but he's finding ways to contribute even when he comes off the bench for Austin. He's averaging 10.1 points across 25.9 minutes per contest in the regular season.