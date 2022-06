Barlow agreed to a two-way deal with the Spurs on Friday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The 6-foot-9 forward went undrafted on Thursday, but Barlow now finds himself with the Spurs after agreeing on a two-way deal with the team. Barlow averaged 14.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while playing in the Overtime Elite league last season.